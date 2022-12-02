Rise and Phight: 12/2/2022

Zach Eflin has moved on, signing with Tampa Bay on a three year deal. It’s a good move for Zach, an all around good guy who worked his tail off to make it back for the postseason. There should be nothing but happiness that he got paid.

It’s also fine to feel good that the Phillies weren’t the ones paying that contract. Clearly, the Rays want him as a starter as their M.O. has not been to spend like that on relievers. If that is what Eflin was after, there really made no sense for the Phillies to make that kind of investment in a pitcher who clearly hasn’t shown the durability to last as a starter. But there are philosophical differences in how the two teams approach starters. Tampa Bay doesn’t ask much of them, trying to get 4-5 innings each start before turning it over to their bullpen. Philadelphia would prefer 6-7 innings from their starters. Over the course of the season, that can wear on a pitcher, especially ones with the health issues that Eflin has had. He’s in the right spot to continue the role he wants and the Phillies are now free to spend $13 million a different way. It was just good for all people involved.

