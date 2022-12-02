Rise and Phight: 12/2/2022

Zach Eflin has moved on, signing with Tampa Bay on a three year deal. It’s a good move for Zach, an all around good guy who worked his tail off to make it back for the postseason. There should be nothing but happiness that he got paid.
It’s also fine to feel good that the Phillies weren’t the ones paying that contract. Clearly, the Rays want him as a starter as their M.O. has not been to spend like that on relievers. If that is what Eflin was after, there really made no sense for the Phillies to make that kind of investment in a pitcher who clearly hasn’t shown the durability to last as a starter. But there are philosophical differences in how the two teams approach starters. Tampa Bay doesn’t ask much of them, trying to get 4-5 innings each start before turning it over to their bullpen. Philadelphia would prefer 6-7 innings from their starters. Over the course of the season, that can wear on a pitcher, especially ones with the health issues that Eflin has had. He’s in the right spot to continue the role he wants and the Phillies are now free to spend $13 million a different way. It was just good for all people involved.
Phillies news:
- There were ten players who fans were asked about if they should stay or go. Here are the results and observations.
- Johan Rojas was very good this season on the basepaths and in the outfield. It should help him moving forward.
- A new name has entered the ring as far as rumors go. The Phillies are looking at Jameson Taillon.
MLB news:
- The bigger news of the day was Zach Eflin signing a 3 year, $40 million deal with the Rays. Vaya con dios, Zach.
- Two years ago, there were Winter Meetings. Then they went away. Now, they’re back and they promise to be exciting.
- Gaylord Perry passed away yesterday. To me, a hugely underrated pitcher in his day, Perry was 84 years old.
- Another player from the NPB was posted yesterday, one that the Phillies might be interested in.
