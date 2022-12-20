Rise and Phight: 12/20/2022

I think we can expect more Phillies games on national television this upcoming season. Getting to the World Series will do that, but so will getting to the World Series with as lovable a team as the Phillies had plays a part. Producers want a team that has a lot of stories and the Phillies have many of them heading into 2023.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The gang in the front office is staying together as the team announced some extensions for Sam Fuld and company.
- Good news. You can plan your viewing for the first Sunday night game of the season since it will reportedly be the Phillies-Rangers.
MLB news:
- Seth Lugo (a guy I wanted the Phillies to sign) is heading to join the San Diegan All Star team.
- Tom Browning, author of a perfect game for the Reds, passed away yesterday.
- A possible Phillies relief target is a free agent no more as Mychal Givens is heading back to Baltimore.
- The Red Sox have been the whipping boys of the offseason and the ownership group has themselves to thanks.
Loading comments...