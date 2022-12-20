 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 12/20/2022

Keeping the gang together

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

I think we can expect more Phillies games on national television this upcoming season. Getting to the World Series will do that, but so will getting to the World Series with as lovable a team as the Phillies had plays a part. Producers want a team that has a lot of stories and the Phillies have many of them heading into 2023.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...