To extend, or not to extend, Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Nola

Most of the Phillies’ heavy lifting this off-season is done.

With more than three weeks to go until Christmas, Dave Dombrowski locked up Trea Turner to play shortstop for the next decade, signed Taijuan Walker to slide into the No. 3 or 4 spot in the starting rotation, and inked a two-year deal with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm. And while the Phils are still likely looking for another late inning relief pitcher to round out the bullpen, they’re unlikely to make a big splash the rest of this off-season, at least with regard to the free agent market.

But that doesn’t mean the Phillies don’t have any business left to conduct.

Two of their cornerstone stars, Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Nola, are entering the final year of their contracts. Both are polarizing players to be sure, but both have been extremely productive during their time in Philadelphia, and both are members of a core that went all the way to the World Series last year.

On the latest Hittin’ Season podcast, we discussed the pros and cons of signing Nola and Hoskins to extensions this off-season, the potential alternatives if they don’t, and what those contracts might look like. We also talked about Dansby Swanson leaving the NL East, and tried to figure out what the Dodgers are doing this off-season, too.