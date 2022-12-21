Rise and Phight: 12/21/2022

Kodai Senga was introduced to the New York media yesterday and already, he’s got a target on his back. Someone asked him who he was most eager to face in MLB and his response:
“The Phillies’ lineup.”
That’ll probably fire up the fanbase more than the actual team, but it is nice to see the team starting to get some respect from the opposition. That’ll happen when reach the World Series I guess.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Who doesn’t love a good mailbag from Matt Gelb? There are some interesting nuggets of information contained within.
MLB news:
- It will always happen, of course, but here are some ways that the CBT has affected the offseason so far.
- I really don’t know what the Padres are doing, but they’re now agreed to a deal with Matt Carpenter on a one-year marriage.
- By the time you read this, it might be resolved, but as of yesterday, the introductory press conference for Carlos Correa was put on hold for a medical issue. UPDATE: it was resolved.
- Brandon Drury has agreed to a two-year deal with the Angels. Not really a fit for the Phillies since he’ll likely want starting time, something that isn’t really available here.
