Rise and Phight: 12/21/2022

Bulletin board material?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: New York Mets-Press Conference Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga was introduced to the New York media yesterday and already, he’s got a target on his back. Someone asked him who he was most eager to face in MLB and his response:

“The Phillies’ lineup.”

That’ll probably fire up the fanbase more than the actual team, but it is nice to see the team starting to get some respect from the opposition. That’ll happen when reach the World Series I guess.

On to the links.

