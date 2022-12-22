Rise and Phight: 12/22/2022

The next two day’s weather should keep you indoors around these parts. Everywhere is cold too, so might as well hunker down and grab some links.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- This story from Alex Coffey about Andrew Bellatti and a widow from South Dakota is outstanding writing.
- More mailbag from Matt Gelb? Don’t mind if I do.
- Former Phillies infielder Denny Doyle passed away yesterday at the age of 78. It’s been a tough few days for older MLB players
MLB news:
- Still having trouble processing the Carlos Correa news. I think it took me a good few hours to actually believe it was true.
-
It doesn’t look like it was Correa’s back that was the issue. It looks like the Giants
didn’t want to be on the hook for a 13 year contractdidn’t like an ankle injury from a while back
- Correa’s moving on to Queens is an abject disaster for the Giants and their front office. Hard to disagree.
- Aaron Judge will be the 16th captain of the Yankees, quite the honor for the big outfielder.
