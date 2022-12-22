Solstice mania!

Yesterday marked the winter solstice in the Northern hemisphere, which means it was the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. My family used to joke that this was my mother’s favorite day of the year because every day would have a little more daylight than the day before. At least until that horrible day in June when progress reverses itself.

I wanted to write a post that somehow tied the Solstice together with the Phillies. But I’ll be honest with you: There’s not a lot of crossover between the two. If it was the Summer Solstice, I could look up the Phillies’ record on the day, but as far as I can tell, the Phillies’ record on the Winter Solstice is 0-0.

I decided to let search engines do the work for me. Typing Phillies solstice into the search bar was sadly not as productive as I hoped. I found only one relevant result:

The Levelwear company is selling this jacket from their Solstice line.

It seems like a quality jacket even if it isn’t the most inspired design ever. And because it’s over $100, shipping is free!

Now that I’ve exhausted what Yahoo! has to offer, in honor of the shortest day of the year, I thought I’d talk about the shortest player in Phillies history.

Pitcher Bobby Shantz had a lengthy 16-year career which featured multiple All-Star berths, eight Gold Gloves, and an MVP award. By 1964, his best days were behind him, but he was still considered an effective reliever. Needing some bullpen help for the stretch run, the Phillies traded for him of August that year.

As you may know, this story does not have a happy ending. Although he recorded a 2.25 ERA in 14 games for the Phillies, he had a key blown save on September 26th that contributed to the team’s historic collapse. After that, the 38-year-old Shantz called it a career.

I could find something else to write about, but considering this is a post about the Winter Solstice, it makes sense for it to be short, right? So please, enjoy your incrementally increasing daylight, and this holiday classic by The Ronettes: