Rise and Phight: 12/23/2022

Christmas is here over the weekend, so the daily links will (probably) take a break. Enjoy the time with family for all those who celebrate.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If the team needs another reliever, the free agent market for them is starting to get a little less robust.
- The Mets are now loaded. The Braves are now loaded. How do the Phillies expect to compete with them?
MLB news:
- Trevor Bauer had his suspension reduced by an arbitrator and is to be reinstated immediately. For those wondering....no. The Phillies should not even consider it.
- Drew Smyly has joined the Cubs on a two year deal. Kind of amazing to me he is still getting as much money as he is.
- Mike Moustakas has been DFA’d by the Reds now that they’ve added Curt Casali.
- The quotes from some of these team officials are some of the biggest on the record boo-hooing I’ve ever seen from a team.
