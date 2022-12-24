Rise and Phight: 12/24/2022

I guess I’ll post this today.
Merry Christmas Eve. Celebrate by watching your favorite Christmas movie! It could be “A Christmas Story”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, or “Die Hard.” Just make sure it’s a good one.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Yup, the Phillies now have another closer. Craig Kimbrel is a member of the Phillies. Don’t mock his windup.
MLB news:
- What does each team want for Christmas? You could read this list and replace what is there with “a better owner” for half of them.
- The Giants made up for missing out on Carlos Correa by signing Michael Conforto. At least there’s no injury history.
- Here are some reasons why players are signing longer deal than ever in free agency.
