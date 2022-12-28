Rise and Phight: 12/28/2022

If looked in the small subset of the Phillies Twitter-sphere, there was some debate last night about Bobby Abreu and his candidacy for the Hall of Fame. A former radio host in the city weighed in, emphatically, on the debate as well.

I'm sorry to 26 year olds who stare at the internet, Bobby Abreu is not a Hall Of Famer. He would have the fewest All-Star appearances of any position player, doesn't have 3000 hits, doesn't have 500 home runs, has one gold glove. He was just good. Not what the HOF is for. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) December 28, 2022

I’m not sure where I stand on the “Abreu for HOF” debate, if there even is one. He was a very good player, no matter how much some people don’t want to believe it. He played on some really bad teams that didn’t help his chances, but HOF players on bad teams have made it to Cooperstown before. Right now, according to the latest Hall of Fame tracker, he’s around 20% of the vote, so he isn’t likely to ever get in, but it’s something to talk about.

