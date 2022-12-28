 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 12/28/2022

It’s almost the new year

By Ethan Witte
MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If looked in the small subset of the Phillies Twitter-sphere, there was some debate last night about Bobby Abreu and his candidacy for the Hall of Fame. A former radio host in the city weighed in, emphatically, on the debate as well.

I’m not sure where I stand on the “Abreu for HOF” debate, if there even is one. He was a very good player, no matter how much some people don’t want to believe it. He played on some really bad teams that didn’t help his chances, but HOF players on bad teams have made it to Cooperstown before. Right now, according to the latest Hall of Fame tracker, he’s around 20% of the vote, so he isn’t likely to ever get in, but it’s something to talk about.

On to the links.

