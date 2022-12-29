Rise and Phight: 12/29/2022

The writing was on the wall the whole season.
No matter how well either Bryson Stott or Jean Segura was going to play, the team was going to spend money on the shortstop position. That meant that Stott was going to move to second and the team was going to move on from Segura, his contract expired and his services desired elsewhere.
Now, it seems that somewhere is Miami.
The Marlins have agreed to a two-year deal with Segura, curiously the word “shortstop” attached to the news.
BREAKING NEWS: Shortstop Jean Segura and Miami Marlins are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million contract.@z101digital @ZDeportes— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 29, 2022
Segura provided a lot of moments here in Philadelphia, some good, some not so good. He was an underrated player for the team’s National League pennant winner, one that won’t be forgotten easily by the diehards.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Out of all the remaining free agents left to sign with a team, which ones should be of interest to the Phillies?
- Bryson Stott’s ability to handle second base - and his willingness to do so - helped the Phillies sign Trea Turner.
MLB news:
- I always look forward to this one: Jayson Stark’s Strange, But True year in review. There were some memorable moments for the league this year.
- After losing out on a bunch of free agents, the Red Sox claimed one for their own, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber.
- The umpires won’t wear the cryptocurrency patch next year, but there remains issues between the league and FTX.
Loading comments...