Rise and Phight: 12/3/2022

At least they don’t have to see deGrom aga—oh.

By Ethan Witte
It’s the weekend and the USA national team is playing to move in the World Cup. That’s great and all and I love soccer, but the signing of Jacob deGrom and the Winter Meetings means baseball is headed back to the front of the line in the news cycle.

I have a feeling something big is coming this week.

On to the links.

