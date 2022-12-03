Rise and Phight: 12/3/2022

It’s the weekend and the USA national team is playing to move in the World Cup. That’s great and all and I love soccer, but the signing of Jacob deGrom and the Winter Meetings means baseball is headed back to the front of the line in the news cycle.
I have a feeling something big is coming this week.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Seems that the Phillies have meetings set up during the Winter Meetings for all of the shortstops.
- Here are some possibilities for a timeline for Bryce Harper’s recovery from Tommy John surgery.
- The team made a waiver claim to add some needed depth to their minor league system.
MLB news:
- The big news of the night was of course Jacob deGrom leaving the Mets and headed to Texas for a whopper of a deal.
- Looks like if you wanted to grab one of the aces from the Brewers, you’ll have to wait a bit still.
