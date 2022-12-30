Rise and Phight: 12/30/2022

Boy, there is precious little baseball news right. This isn’t quite a COVID-type lull in the action (that was brutal), but I wouldn’t mind something big happening here. I guess we’ll just have to wait until the new year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Nothing like a little local writer submitting his Hall of Fame ballot to get some people riled up.
MLB news:
- The Padres have signed a shortstop while employing two and an outfielder while employing three (maybe four). That means they might be looking to deal someone.
- Ten umpires are retiring this offseason, the most in quite a while. Don’t worry though - Angel Hernandez plans to keep plugging away.
- Take an end of the year quiz today! If you missed this one, you can always try this quiz as well. NO ANSWERS IN THE COMMENTS!
