 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 12/30/2022

Almost time to forget to write 2023 for the next few weeks

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Boy, there is precious little baseball news right. This isn’t quite a COVID-type lull in the action (that was brutal), but I wouldn’t mind something big happening here. I guess we’ll just have to wait until the new year.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...