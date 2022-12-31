Rise and Phight: 12/31/2022

It was a good year, friends. One we’ll cherish for a while. Bask in it, remember it, since they don’t come around very often. Stay safe tonight and Happy New Year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- From one fan’s/writer’s perspective, 2022 was a magical run, even if fiction is dead.
- Did you watch “Bedlam at the Bank” last night? If not, click here and weep away like the rest of us.
MLB news:
- Evan Longoria has a new home, the team that also came into the league the same year as his first team.
- What will you remember from the 2022 season? These writers discuss the moments they remember.
