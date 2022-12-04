Rise and Phight: 12/4/2022

We’re finally here, making it to the Winter Meetings. In years past, the Phillies were looking to offload veterans in pursuit of prospects to help with the next great Phillies team. Now, they’re looking to keep on moving toward a World Series championship.
What a time to be alive.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Making sure to cover their bases, the Phillies are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, as well as several other teams.
- Here are some things to watch as the Winter Meetings unfold.
MLB news:
- It looks like if a team wants to sign Aaron Judge, they’re going to have to stretch to at least nine years.
- Missed this yesterday, but the Mariners have acquired Kolten Wong from the Brewers, sending Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro in return.
- Bryan Reynolds has asked to be traded by the Pirates, even though extension talks with him would have made him very rich.
- Kyle Gibson looks as though he has found a new home, heading to Baltimore on a one-year deal.
