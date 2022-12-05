Rise and Phight: 12/5/2022

Congratulations to Fred McGriff, voted by his peers unanimously as a Hall of Famer yesterday.
I know that McGriff feels like the top guy in the Hall of Very Good, but looking closer at his numbers and I think he actually is a solid choice to go to Cooperstown. It easier to understand why the players would be the ones who voted him in as they were up against him each day, interacting with him in the clubhouse as well once the writers were gone. Even though he wasn’t as feared at the plate as other sluggers of his day, he still put up basically the same line each year with solid defense to boot (he can thank Tom Emanski for that). Good for him.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- I wholeheartedly agree with this post from our “rival”: if the team is going to sign Dansby Swanson, just re-sign Jean Segura instead.
- Kind of a stretch because it’s been so long, but a former teammate talks about two possible Phillies targets.
MLB news:
- The A’s look like they’re going to move their final piece of value, but it isn’t going to be to the Braves (thank God).
- The Cubs are making one of the shortstops their “top priority”, though I’ll be unhappy if they land him.
- With the Winter Meetings here, these ten names are all under the most pressure to get things done.
Loading comments...