Breaking: Phillies and Trea Turner agree on 11-year, $300 M contract

Rise and Phight: 12/6/2022

They did the damn thing

By Ethan Witte
new

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we though there would be activity.

After signing Trea Turner to an eleven year deal, the Phillies have pushed the biggest part of their offseason to the side. They had to get a shortstop, and soon, so that they could move on with the rest of their offseason plans. There will probably be a run on pitching now that the top two names are off the market, so it’s great the team has some certainty to their budget with Turner in the fold.

What will come next? Probably not a player with a qualifying offer.

On to the links.

