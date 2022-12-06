Rise and Phight: 12/6/2022

Well, we though there would be activity.
After signing Trea Turner to an eleven year deal, the Phillies have pushed the biggest part of their offseason to the side. They had to get a shortstop, and soon, so that they could move on with the rest of their offseason plans. There will probably be a run on pitching now that the top two names are off the market, so it’s great the team has some certainty to their budget with Turner in the fold.
What will come next? Probably not a player with a qualifying offer.
Dombrowksi on the likelihood of Phillies signing two players with QO attached: “Probably not very much. One seems like a lot already. I don’t think we’d have much of an appetite for that. Not saying we never do it, but I would say there’s not much of an appetite.”— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) December 6, 2022
On to the links.
