2022 player report card: Alec Bohm

After a sensational rookie season, in which he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, Alec Bohm faltered in 2021. The lowest of lows saw Bohm demoted to AAA in late August. Following up a rollercoaster ride that was his first two seasons, expectations were relatively low for the Nebraska native.

To start the 2022 season, Bohm, Didi Gregorius, and Bryson Stott rotated around as Joe Girardi attempted to get all three players regular reps.

Although he was demoted to the minors the previous season, Alec Bohm hit rock bottom on April 11th, 2022. After his third throwing error in as many innings, Bohm was caught on camera saying the now infamous phrase; “I [expletive] hate this place”.

However, Bohm owned it, and received a standing ovation the next day for his mature response to the situation.

Bohm’s fortunes seemingly changed after the nightmare at the bank on April 11th. As the season went on, he progressed defensively and continued to be a steady presence in the Phillies lineup.

His season was not perfect by any means, but it was a success.

2022 stats: .280/.315/.398, 13 HR, 72 RBI, 17.4 K%, 4.9 BB%, 98 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR

The Good

He managed to float near the .300 mark in terms of batting average for a bulk of the season, remaining a consistent bat when the Phils were without MV3. He took over the three spot in the lineup and made plenty of positive strides at the dish.

His strikeout percentage dropped approximately nine percent from 2021 to 2022, and he even had a lower K% this season, than in his stellar rookie year.

Bohm managed to improve his approach to the point where his contact percentages on pitches inside and outside the zone were both raised significantly from 2021.

While he still has plenty of work to do at 3B, Bohmer improved in 2022 at the hot corner.

2020: 300 1⁄ 3 Inn, .957 FP, 0.5 ErrR, -6 DRS, 4 E

2021: 833 2⁄ 3 Inn, .936 FP, -3.5 ErrR, -13 DRS, 15 E

2022: 1146 2⁄ 3 Inn, .962 FP, 4.1 ErrR, -17 DRS, 13 E

Here’s how the former first round pick stacked up amongst other 3B in 2022.

As I said earlier, he has plenty of work to do, but his defense is getting better, and I’d argue he played a good third base during the postseason run.

The Bad

While his strikeout rate dipped down pretty significantly, Bohm’s walk rate slipped a bit as well. Although his walk percentage dropped to 4.9%, his K/BB ratio sat at .28, the same as 2021. Bottom line, he’s putting the ball in play much more, with less patience at the dish.

The defense still needs some work, especially with this accuracy across the diamond. It was much better in October, but there’s still some hesitation when Bohmer tries to spin two, going to second base in a hurry.

The Future

Unless there’s a shocking, unexpected off-season trade, Alec Bohm will be the Phillies third baseman for 2022. He’s under team control through 2026, and with the sky high payroll, he very well could remain a Phillie for the next four seasons.

It will be interesting to see the progression for Bohm in 2023, as he’ll likely be able to slide down the lineup a bit with less pressure and more support ahead of him.

His swing appears to be on the right track and only time will tell if he adds some pop to his repertoire.

Final Grade: B