Rise and Phight: 12/7/2022

Johnny Middleton opening up the bag once again

By Ethan Witte
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, the Phillies struck again, signing Taijuan Walker to a four year deal. It might seem a little high, but it shouldn’t surprise us.

The markets for these players has been pretty high. Seeing what Turner and Walker have gotten have to get their counterparts still to sign pretty excited. Imagine what is going through Aaron Judge’s head right now.

On to the links.

