Rise and Phight: 12/7/2022

Last night, the Phillies struck again, signing Taijuan Walker to a four year deal. It might seem a little high, but it shouldn’t surprise us.
The markets for these players has been pretty high. Seeing what Turner and Walker have gotten have to get their counterparts still to sign pretty excited. Imagine what is going through Aaron Judge’s head right now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Trea Turner is here in the lineup. And that can only mean one thing: Kyle Schwarber doesn’t need to be there.
- Turner’s addition does and doesn’t change things in the National League East.
- We talked about it yesterday, but here is another look at where the Phillies might head now with Turner in the fold.
- Kyle Schwarber joins Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.
MLB news:
- The Pirates hit the lottery last night! While the owner probably wishes it was for money, he’ll be sad to find out it’s for the top overall pick in the draft.
- Andrew Heaney is heading to Texas, taking a two year deal to join Jacob deGrom in trying to make the Rangers a contender.
- The Giants got an outfielder!!!! No, not that one. Mitch Haniger is going by the Bay for the next three years.
- Cody Bellinger found a believer in the Cubs, signing a one year deal to try and rebuild some of his value.
