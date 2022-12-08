 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 12/8/2022

The meetings are over, but the work has just begun

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

In the Rule 5 draft, the Phillies made an unusual move, one that could pay dividends soon enough. They took Noah Song, a right handed reliever out of the Boston system, something that seems straightforward until you realize he is in active duty for the United States Navy.

Song was a Golden Spikes finalist in 2019 while in college, dominating with Navy before being called into duty in June 2020. He debuted for Boston’s short season team in 2019 and looked really good there and with Team USA as well.

This is the kind of stuff I can get behind, even if they have to wait for him a little bit. Does he get onto a major league mound this season? Unlikely! But it’s still a good way to find a loophole into adding talent onto your roster for free! Kudos, Sam and Dave!

