Rise and Phight: 12/8/2022

In the Rule 5 draft, the Phillies made an unusual move, one that could pay dividends soon enough. They took Noah Song, a right handed reliever out of the Boston system, something that seems straightforward until you realize he is in active duty for the United States Navy.
Phillies took Noah Song in Rule 5 draft. He hasn’t pitched professionally since 2019. He’s in the Navy and currently serving. He will not go on 40-man roster. This is a new one!— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 7, 2022
Song was a Golden Spikes finalist in 2019 while in college, dominating with Navy before being called into duty in June 2020. He debuted for Boston’s short season team in 2019 and looked really good there and with Team USA as well.
Noah Song pic.twitter.com/fSftpMoYjE— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) November 13, 2019
This is the kind of stuff I can get behind, even if they have to wait for him a little bit. Does he get onto a major league mound this season? Unlikely! But it’s still a good way to find a loophole into adding talent onto your roster for free! Kudos, Sam and Dave!
