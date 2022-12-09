 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 12/9/2022

The shortstop musical chairs dance is almost done

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It feels weird that the team has crossed the Rubicon into the ways of spending money. For most of us who grew up after the 1970’s when the team was a big spender, it can be a little jarring to see the team acting like the big media market that it is.

Not that it’s a bad thing.

This is how the team should be treating the city. The fans will come out to see a winner. This postseason has proven that. There is a palpable excitement in the air when it comes to talking about the team. It’s just that whenever we talk about them acting like one of the big markets in the game, well, that can be weird. Good, even a bit necessary, but still weird.

On to the links

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...