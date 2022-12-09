Rise and Phight: 12/9/2022

It feels weird that the team has crossed the Rubicon into the ways of spending money. For most of us who grew up after the 1970’s when the team was a big spender, it can be a little jarring to see the team acting like the big media market that it is.
Not that it’s a bad thing.
This is how the team should be treating the city. The fans will come out to see a winner. This postseason has proven that. There is a palpable excitement in the air when it comes to talking about the team. It’s just that whenever we talk about them acting like one of the big markets in the game, well, that can be weird. Good, even a bit necessary, but still weird.
On to the links
Phillies news:
- The team introduced Trea Turner yesterday and folks, I gotta say, I am more excited for the signing now.
- Philadelphia is projected to have a top three payroll in 2023, which is both weird and awesome at the same time.
- Matt Strahm’s signing hasn’t been made official yet, but what kind of impact will it have on the bullpen?
MLB news:
- The Padres finally
got someone to accept their offerfound their shortstop, signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11 year, $280 million deal.
- Always here for a good recap, so here is one about the winners and losers of the Winter Meetings.
- The Mets kept around their center fielder (for maybe a bit too long) and added a former Phillies reliever.
- What do the agents think of all the spending done at the Winter Meetings? This survey answers that and more.
