Rise and Phight: 2/1/2022

Mitts should be popping.
Cracks of the bat should be ringing out across the field.
Laughter and tube stretching and band usage should be the sights of spring.
Sadly, they are not, nor does it look like they’ll be any time soon. It’s a sad state of affairs that the games is in right now, but it looks like the two sides are set to talk today about the core economics of the labor agreement. If we want to see a regular spring training, something substantial needs to come from the talks soon.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s “trade Didi Gregorius” season, so here’s a few thoughts on where the team could send Didi. And here are some more!
- A nice little story about a self proclaimed “nerd” that is happy to be in the Phillies’ system.
MLB news:
- Think the owners and players are close to an agreement? Here’s comes a heapin’ helpin’ of cold water to douse those hopes ($).
- Want to know when to start worrying about different points in the season? Here’s a little guide to help you along.
- How does a $300 million payroll for the Mets sound? Sounds like it isn’t completely off the table.
- Keith Law gave his top 100 prospects yesterday ($) and boy are they something.
