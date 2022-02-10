2012 Week: 2012 Phillies trivia

I generally have a good memory, especially when it comes to my favorite sports teams. For instance, every year I take the Sporcle Opening Day lineup quiz and score highly. But ten years can dilute a lot of memories, especially when many of these non-playoff seasons tend to blend together.

Let’s see just how well you remember the 2012 Phillies with twenty questions about the team.

You can put your answers in the comments, and if you want to check, you can say how many you got right. But please don’t confirm any answers as correct to avoid spoiling it for others.