 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/10/2022

Mourning the passing of Jeremy Giambi

By The Smarty Jones
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies’ Marion Anderson (L) is cvon
Jeremy Giambi passed away on Wednesday
Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday was a sad day in baseball, as former Phillie Jeremy Giambi died at his parents' house at the age of 47.

Phillies news

  • Giambi’s Phillies debut was one of the most memorable in team history:

MLB news

If you haven’t already done so, please head over to The Good Phight State of the Union survey to let us know what you think!

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...