Rise and Phight: 2/10/2022

Wednesday was a sad day in baseball, as former Phillie Jeremy Giambi died at his parents' house at the age of 47.

Jeremy Giambi wasn’t in Philadelphia for very long, but he played the best baseball of his career with the Phillies. In 82 games with the team in 2002, he hit .244/.435/.538 with 12 home runs. He’ll be deeply missed by many people. Our thoughts go out to his family tonight. — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) February 10, 2022

Phillies news

Giambi’s Phillies debut was one of the most memorable in team history:

Jeremy Giambi (5/25/02) was the 1st player in Phillies history to homer in the first two plate appearances of his 1st game with the team. Daniel Nava did it in again in 2017. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) February 10, 2022

