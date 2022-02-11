Rise and Phight: 2/11/2022

We all kind of knew that today was coming. Rob Manfred spoke to the media regarding a lot of things, but mostly, we’re focused on the lockout that the owners put in place because we have been without baseball for 72 days now. It’s now the second longest work stoppage in baseball history and unless something drastic changes this weekend, it promises to keep going.
Phillies news:
- This article from Matt Gelb about Daniel Brito ($) is one of the best pieces of Phillies writing this calendar year.
MLB news:
- Yes, Manfred spoke about a lot of things and tomorrow looms as a big day in the timeline of this lockout.
- Ralph is at it again, this time proposing the first move each team should make whenever the lockout ends ($).
- Whenever the lockout does end, it’s going to be absolute insanity for the first few weeks after ($).
- Trevor Story doesn’t want to move positions, preferring to stay at shortstop for now.
