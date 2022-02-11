 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/11/2022

Hooo boy, you know what we’re talking about

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We all kind of knew that today was coming. Rob Manfred spoke to the media regarding a lot of things, but mostly, we’re focused on the lockout that the owners put in place because we have been without baseball for 72 days now. It’s now the second longest work stoppage in baseball history and unless something drastic changes this weekend, it promises to keep going.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...