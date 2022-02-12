2012 Week: Phillies top prospects from a decade ago

Top prospect ranking season is in full bloom. We’re in the middle of counting down our top prospects here at The Good Phight. Matt Winkelman is in the midst of the same thing at Phillies Minor Thoughts.

But this is 2012 Week. So for a brief moment, let’s turn our focus away from the future of the Phillies and instead take a look at the past.

Here are the 2012 Phillies top prospect lists from several major sources. I’ve written out the top ten from each source, as well as any other players of interest further down the list. I’ve linked to each prospect list and the accompanying write-up, and if you’re really interested in this kind of thing I highly recommend reading the pieces. It’s fun to read the 2012 scouting reports with the knowledge we have now.

I’ve included some of my thoughts below, but I don’t have a grand point to make here about the state of the Phillies player development system. Really, I just thought this would make for an interesting trip down memory lane. I’m sure we all have plenty of unique memories about several names on these lists.

MLB.com

20 total prospects: https://www.mlb.com/prospects/2012/phillies/

Trevor May Jesse Biddle Brody Colvin Larry Greene Phillippe Aumont Sebastián Valle Justin De Fratus Freddy Galvis Maikel Franco Jonathan Pettibone

Roman Quinn (11), Aaron Altherr (12), César Hernández (14)

FanGraphs

16 total prospects: https://blogs.fangraphs.com/top-15-prospects-philadelphia-phillies/

Trevor May Jesse Biddle Sebastián Valle Brody Colvin Jonathan Pettibone Maikel Franco Jiwan James Phillippe Aumont Justin De Fratus Larry Greene

Freddy Galvis (11), Roman Quinn (12), Aaron Altherr (15)

Baseball Prospectus

20 total prospects: https://www.baseballprospectus.com/prospects/article/16201/future-shock-phillies-top-11-prospects/

Trevor May Jesse Biddle Phillippe Aumont Freddy Galvis Sebastián Valle Jonathan Pettibone Larry Greene Roman Quinn Julio Rodriguez Maikel Franco

Justin De Fratus (12), Carlos Tocci (13), César Hernández (16), Aaron Altherr (17), Mitch Walding (18), Jake Diekman (19)

Minor League Ball (SB Nation)

21 ranked prospects, 21 unranked: https://www.minorleagueball.com/2011/10/28/2519502/philadelphia-phillies-top-20-prospects-for-2012

Trevor May Jesse Biddle Sebastián Valle Brody Colvin Larry Greene Justin De Fratus Phillippe Aumont Julio Rodriguez Michael Schwimmer Maikel Franco

Roman Quinn (11), Jonathan Pettibone (15), Freddy Galvis (17), Mitch Walding (18), Joe Savery (21)

Mentioned but unranked: Aaron Altherr, Tyler Cloyd, Ken Giles, César Hernández, Adam Morgan, Darin Ruf

Phillies Nation

26 ranked prospects: https://www.philliesnation.com/2012/01/prospect-nation-2012-the-prelude/

Trevor May Sebastián Valle Jesse Biddle Phillippe Aumont Justin De Fratus Brody Colvin Freddy Galvis Julio Rodriguez Jonathan Pettibone Jiwan James

Michael Schwimmer (13), Larry Greene (14), César Hernández (16), Jake Diekman (18), Maikel Franco (19), David Buchanan (22), Cameron Rupp (24), Aaron Altherr (25)

Some stray thoughts