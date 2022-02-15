Rise and Phight: 2/15/2022

Well, it turns out the “good offer” that Rob Manfred was saying was coming to the player’s union wasn’t actually all that good! Use your surprised face here, folks.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies signed a hometown hero for some minor league depth that has the possibility of being maybe a smidge more.
- Keith Law gave his top 20 prospect rankings for the Phillies ($), and with some of these rankings, one has to wonder if he has actually seen them play.
- There are three hitting trends that the team has to hope Kevin Long can help reverse ($).
MLB news:
- Part of the proposal MLB put forth on Saturday was the ability to eliminate minor league playing jobs over the course of the five year agreement.
- If there is baseball in 2022 and if the Brewers are the NL champions that season, David Stearns can leave his position for another.
- Finally, in one of the more anti-labor pieces of water carrying for ownership written this year, Ralph has weighed in on the labor negotiations ($).
