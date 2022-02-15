 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/15/2022

Hi, i want baseball

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Well, it turns out the “good offer” that Rob Manfred was saying was coming to the player’s union wasn’t actually all that good! Use your surprised face here, folks.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...