Rise and Phight: 2/16/2022

A thoughtful exercise from a member of the Phillies organization

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Reading Fightin Phils Double-A Affiliate Baseball Team Media Day Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

There isn’t much to say any more. No news on the labor front outside of Evan Drellich saying no talks were scheduled.

Mark Appel, though, did come on Twitter and discuss the recent proposed cuts to the minor league jobs.

It’s a thread that is well worth reading today.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

