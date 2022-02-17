Rise and Phight: 2/17/2022

It started with a simple video tweet from Jim Salisbury.
Bryson Stott spraying line drives at Phillies mini camp #acephotog pic.twitter.com/REEzCdzLfo— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) February 16, 2022
You hear the crack of the bat, the caw of seagulls and it makes you yearn for baseball once again. It makes you think the same thought we’ve had since December: get a friggin’ deal done, people.
Phillies news:
- The team is always looking for under the radar breakouts like Matt Vierling, so here are the four candidates this year to repeat his SSS success ($).
- Bryson Stott is pretty certain he can win the shortstop job outright this spring for the Phillies.
- Where does Scott Kingery fit in 2022? Corey Seidman and Jim Salisbury discuss.
MLB news:
- Negotiations are set to resume today between MLB and the MLBPA toward getting a new CBA.
- After his testimony in the Tyler Skaggs trial, Matt Harvey was first released, then could find himself suspended by MLB.
- Two prominent outfielders - Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger - were pretty bad in 2021. How can they get back to their 2019 glory days?
