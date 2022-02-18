Rise and Phight: 2/18/2022

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the weekend. Which means baseball isn’t getting here anytime soon. I’m sorry for the depressing news.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Preston Mattingly spoke to reporters yesterday, touting a lot what he is changing with the player development program.
- Pinch hitting is something that really must improve for the team in 2022 ($), something Kevin Long is looking at.
MLB news:
- MLB and the MLBPA met for 15 minutes yesterday where a new offer was put out by the players. The owners set a deadline to start the season on time ($).
- Eric Kay was found guilty of all counts in the Tyler Skaggs trial.
- One question that the Skaggs trial has brought to light is just how prevalent opiods are in the major leagues ($).
- Juan Soto turned down a big extension offer from the Nationals. Here’s why he is worth more than what they were offering.
