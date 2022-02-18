Hittin’ Season #536: Labor, prospect camp & free agent relievers

Well, let’s hope deadlines work.

There was little movement, if any, this week on baseball’s labor front. The player’s union responded to a proposal by Major League Baseball last week and, in terms of getting the baseball season started on time, the news wasn’t promising. Very little of the gap between the two sides was bridged as the Feb. 28 deadline to start spring training and begin the regular season on Mar. 31 draws ever closer.

ESPN reports the two sides will likely begin meeting every day next week, and not a moment too soon. But where are the two sides on this issue?

On the latest episode of Hittin’ Season, I took a look at the latest proposal from the union and the posturing taking place between both sides.

Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation is this week’s guest, talking about the labor situation as well as moves the Phils need to make once the lockout ends. And I’ll have thoughts on the Phils prospect training camp taking place this week in Clearwater and some very interesting comments from the team’s new farm director, Preston Mattingly.