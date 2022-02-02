Rise and Phight: 2/2/22

The Phillies went through a huge change in their player development program over the offseason, stories about which we found there was a lot of discord in the organization prior to Dave Dombrowski making some changes. Here though, we get the sense that some of the players are seeing the benefits of these changes.

Last post before I bounce



The new Phillies culture, coaches, workouts, modalities, additions to weight room, and everything is now by far, the best it has been.



Nothing but smiles, good culture, learning, and getting after it daily.



That dynasty run I talk about? It’s here. — Albertus Vaut Barber IV (@AlbertusIV) February 1, 2022

It’s one thing to see a writer write about it, but when you see one of the players actually in the middle of it singing its praises, it is encouraging and makes one hopeful they have turned things around.

Time will tell if the changes show up on the field.

