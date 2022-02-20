Continued Success #168: The Phillies Have a New Way, and it is ‘The Phillies Way’

What is “The Phillies Way?”

This question can be answered pessimistically, sarcastically and seriously. We’ll spare you the pessimistic and sarcastic possibilities because, well, those jokes make themselves. Instead, the future direction of the franchise rests largely on the organization to be able come up with a serious answer to this question that will enable them to be self sufficient and productive for the next decade.

New Phils farm director Preston Mattingly spoke last week about the guiding philosophy of Phillies player development, “The Phillies Way,” and remained understandably tight-lipped on what it is.

On the latest episode of “Continued Success,” Justin Klugh & Liz Roscher try to guess just what “The Phillies Way” is, and what it should be.

Also, a former Phillies prospect put some pretty strong thoughts out on the labor stoppage, and I bet you wanted to learn whether or not Marlon Byrd ever had his leg amputated, didn’t you? Great news! He did not.

