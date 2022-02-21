Rise and Phight: 2/21/2022

Spring training was officially delayed this weekend in news that isn’t shocking to anyone who has been following the proceedings. The two sides, MLB owners and the MLBPA, are scheduled to meet much more frequently starting today. The hope of course is that they will come to some kind of an agreement that is fair for both sides, no matter how many of us wish it to be a clear “win” for the players.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here’s an interesting profile on Ani Kilambi, the executive brought from Tampa Bay to be an assistant general manager.
- Mick Abel and Andrew Painter are poised to lead a farm system that looks to rebound into regular top ten lists ($).
- Good piece here on Logan O’Hoppe, one of the team’s prospects that has shot up lists this offseason.
MLB news:
- In the first of many of these next few days, here are some reasons why the games need to start. Now.
- Teams are increasingly trying to find catchers when scouting young athletes ($).
- Jerry DiPoto is trying his best to end the 21-year playoff drought that exists in Seattle, but he really needs this lockout to end.
Loading comments...