Rise and Phight: 2/23/2022

Another day of missed spring training, another day that the two groups are no closer to reaching a deal. Will they reach it by the end of the week? Maybe. I’d put the odds at about 35/65 they do.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember Casey Martin? He was once well regarded, but injuries have knocked him down a bit. He’s healthy and ready to show what he can do.
- Another prospect that had a lost season last year was Yhoswar Garcia, but he’s also ready to get this year started.
- And then there is Johan Rojas, one of the team’s top prospects, just might be ready to take off this year ($).
MLB news:
- Yesterday was the player’s turn to make an offer, which doesn’t look like the owners took too well to.
- Somebody needs to tell Goose Gossage to just pipe down. The game has passed him by.
- Finally, some good news: there is a “belief” that the Freddie Freeman isn’t going back to Atlanta.
- The Yankees have decided to retire Paul O’Neill’s number 21...for some reason.
