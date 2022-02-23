 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/23/2022

They’re no closer, folks

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Another day of missed spring training, another day that the two groups are no closer to reaching a deal. Will they reach it by the end of the week? Maybe. I’d put the odds at about 35/65 they do.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...