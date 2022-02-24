 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/24/2022

Still no deal...

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sigh.

Another day gone by, another day without baseball. At this point, we should be resigned to the fact that at least some games are going to be missed. Now we should be focused on what that number of missed games is going to be.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...