Rise and Phight: 2/24/2022

Sigh.
Another day gone by, another day without baseball. At this point, we should be resigned to the fact that at least some games are going to be missed. Now we should be focused on what that number of missed games is going to be.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If the Braves don’t in fact sign Freddie Freeman, should the Phillies be looking into acquiring his services?
- At half the price of other aces, the Phillies have a steal in Zack Wheeler.
MLB news:
- With no movement on negotiations, the league has informed the union that any games missed for not meeting their February 28th deadline will not be made up.
- Listening to these “insiders”, the way to end the lockout is actually really easy!
- While the major leaguers are locked out by the owners, the local businesses that depend on the influx of business brought by spring training are suffering.
- Lance McCullers is pretty behind in his readiness for Opening Day. At least Opening Day as it stands now.
