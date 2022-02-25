Rise and Phight: 2/25/2022

Normally, we’d be getting ready for a weekend of Grapefruit League games. Instead, we’ll get more labor talks! That’s fun too, right?
On the bright side, for those who follow the local professional basketball day, the lack of baseball will allow us to fully focus on James Harden’s debut with the 76ers.
Phillies news
- Is Logan O’Hoppe the next Carlos Ruiz? The Phillies’ catching prospect is gaining notice for his work with the pitching staff.
- The Major League Baseball Alumni Association has a new president, and it’s a familiar face for Phillies fans: Jim Thome.
- A year ago, the Phillies turned to Japan to add a left-handed presence to their rotation. Looking back at the signing of Matt Moore.
MLB news
- With Monday’s deadline fast approaching, it seems that the two sides in the labor stoppage are finally showing a little urgency and will extend talks into Friday.
- One issue that probably won’t be resolved by the labor talks: Pace of play.
Other news
Happy James Harden day to all who celebrate!
Loading comments...