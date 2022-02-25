 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 2/25/2022

Labor talks will continue on Friday as the Monday deadline fast approaches

By The Smarty Jones
Fall Stars Game
Is Logan O’Hoppe the next Carlos Ruiz?
Normally, we’d be getting ready for a weekend of Grapefruit League games. Instead, we’ll get more labor talks! That’s fun too, right?

On the bright side, for those who follow the local professional basketball day, the lack of baseball will allow us to fully focus on James Harden’s debut with the 76ers.

Phillies news

MLB news

  • With Monday’s deadline fast approaching, it seems that the two sides in the labor stoppage are finally showing a little urgency and will extend talks into Friday.
  • One issue that probably won’t be resolved by the labor talks: Pace of play.

Other news

Happy James Harden day to all who celebrate!

