The last Phillies All-Star at each position — Trivia & Photo Gallery

In 2021, the Phillies sent two players to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2014. To me, it marked the end of a long era of mediocrity in Phillies baseball.

I’m not saying the Phillies weren’t mediocre in 2021 — their 82-80 record is proof that they were — but at least in this one particular area they were no longer mediocre. The 2021 Phillies had several star players to get excited about. It’s a poor consolation prize for missing the postseason, but it’s still nice to have some genuine stars on the roster, like Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto.

I’m confident that Bryce Harper will be named an All-Star this upcoming season, for the first time in his Phillies career. If so, he would be the first Phillies right-fielder named to the All-Star team in over a decade.

That got me thinking — how long has it been since the Phillies had an All-Star at each individual position? There’s nothing I love more than obscure Phillies trivia and getting to remember great seasons of Phillies baseball, so this seemed like the perfect topic for a quiz.

Can you name the last All-Star the Phillies had at each position? The quiz is embedded below, and also linked here. Keep in mind, the positions in this quiz refer to where each player played for the Phillies, not where he might have played in the All-Star Game.

Make sure you’ve finished the quiz before reading any further, because I’m about to reveal the answers.

Without further ado, here are they are. All answers come from Phillies.com.

I made the clarification about positions above because Zack Wheeler was not a starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, Ryan Howard played DH, not first base, and Jayson Werth played center field, not right field.

After finishing the quiz, none of these answers shock me too much — although not all of them would’ve been my first guess.

It feels surprising that Jimmy Rollins’ last season as an All-Star was 2005, but I suppose what made Rollins so special was that he was consistently good for 15 years, even though he wasn’t often the very best. And of course, he famously wasn’t an All-Star in his MVP season. Still, it feels like a shame that he never got to be an All-Star with Utley, Howard, Hamels, or any of the other stars of 2007-2011.

I also wonder when the Phillies will next have a shortstop in the All-Star Game. Bryson Stott seems like the shortstop of the future, although he isn’t projected to be an All-Star type of player. Could the Phillies go 20 seasons without sending a shortstop to the All-Star Game? It’s seems likely. Even if Bryson Stott does develop into an All-Star, it’ll probably take a few seasons for him to get there.

The other positions where the Phillies haven’t had an All-Star in over a decade are right field, first base, and third base. Bryce Harper will hopefully be an All-Star in 2022. If everything breaks right for Rhys Hoskins, we’ve seen that he has All-Star potential. As for third base, Alec Bohm is still a huge question mark, and Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley, and Justin Turner will make it very hard for any other NL third basemen to make the All-Star team. On the other hand, if Bohm can hit like he did in 2020, anything is possible.

To finish this post up, here are some more cool photos of Phillies at the All-Star Game in recent years.