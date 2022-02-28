Rise and Phight: 2/28/2022

It’s going to take a miracle.
Negotiations today are going to take place for the seventh consecutive day between the owners and players towards getting a new CBA. The weekend was a wash as no good things happened at all and it’ll be miraculous if they get to one today. Why is it important today? MLB is threatening to cancel games if they don’t get an agreement by today.
My guess is that they do not have an agreement when today is up, but that they wait another week before regular season games are cancelled. Enough progress will be made that they want to keep talking and they both know cancelling games would look horrendous PR wise. I’m probably wrong, but who really cares at this point.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- You may have noticed, you may not have, but according to Fangraphs, the Phillies have the third best pitching prospect in the game.
- A member of the Phillies is leading Australia’s revamped pitching plan ($).
MLB news:
- As stated above, the two sides are far apart with no agreement in sight and the deadline looming like a black cloud over it all.
- The Mets make a historic hire as Elizabeth Benn has earned the role of director of major league operations.
- Remember when Rob Manfred said that owning a team wasn’t all that worthwhile? Musta forgot that the world champions are publicly owned and their records can be seen! Whoopsies!
- Dave Roberts and the Dodgers are in extension talks, trying to get a deal done by the time the season starts. So....July.
