Rise and Phight: 2/28/2022

By Ethan Witte
Innings Festival 2022 Photo by John Medina/Getty Images

It’s going to take a miracle.

Negotiations today are going to take place for the seventh consecutive day between the owners and players towards getting a new CBA. The weekend was a wash as no good things happened at all and it’ll be miraculous if they get to one today. Why is it important today? MLB is threatening to cancel games if they don’t get an agreement by today.

My guess is that they do not have an agreement when today is up, but that they wait another week before regular season games are cancelled. Enough progress will be made that they want to keep talking and they both know cancelling games would look horrendous PR wise. I’m probably wrong, but who really cares at this point.

On to the links.

