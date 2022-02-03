Rise and Phight: 2/3/2022

Baseball America put out their organizational rankings yesterday and you’ll be shocked to learn that the Phillies rank low. Coming in at 23rd, it’s fourth in the division ahead of the Nationals, but just a tick behind Atlanta.

After years of underwhelming talent coming through the pipeline, Philadelphia has bet on prep pitching in the first round of consecutive drafts. Mick Abel and Andrew Painter are exciting young pitching prospects, but outside of shortstop Bryson Stott, the Phillies have very little coming in the short term.

It’s still rising from their ranking of 27th in 2021 and 26th in 2020, but it’s still a ways to go from being considered even middle of the pack. Hopefully, they have some breakouts this season that can boost the overall view of the team.

