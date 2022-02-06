Continued Success #166: Everybody is glad that Joe West is gone

“Major League Baseball’s owners need a federal mediator,” they say. “The negotiations can’t move forward without one,” they say. Yes they can, and we aren’t going to agree to one,” the Player’s Association says.

Baseball’s labor uncertainty has reached a boiling point, and no one is sure what’s going to happen next. What we do know is that the 2022 MLB season will almost certainly not start on time, and we could be looking at a season with less than 162 games played.

On the latest episode of Continued Success, Yahoo! Sports’ Liz Roscher and Justin Klugh from Baseball Prospectus chat about the current state of MLB’s labor strife, the departure of a bunch of MLB umpires, specifically, the controversial and not-at-all lovable Joe West, and the Phillies farm system gets another ranking.

Also, some talk of David Hale and Chad Billingsley, for the fun of it.

Check it out!