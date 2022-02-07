 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 2/7/2022

No news yet. And still no baseball

By Ethan Witte
We aren’t in the worry part of the lockout just yet where we think actual games are going to be missed. If you’re like me, you know that towards the middle of March, you’re ready for the spring training games to be over anyway. Missing the opening of camp will likely cause the players to have to get ready quicker than normal, but it shouldn’t really mess up things too much. Talk to me in a few weeks and if things aren’t settled by then, then I’ll be worried.

