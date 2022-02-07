Hittin’ Season #534: What ever happened to the 2017 Phillies top 10 prospects?

There once was a time the Phillies farm system was the envy of baseball.

It was 2017. We were younger, more innocent, babes in the woods. We naively believed a tear-down rebuild of a once-great roster was a prudent way to create a new baseball team, flush with young prospects developed on the farm, supplying the fanbase with fresh new faces and exciting young talent to rally around.

Prospect experts loved what the Phils had going on, so much so that, ahead of the 2017 season, the farm system ranked 6th in all of baseball. Those top 10 prospects were as follows:

What a list. Only one, Rhys Hoskins, has become a core member of the current iteration of the Phillies. Some were used in trades that brought current big leaguers to the franchise while others are youngsters that have not lived up to their promise or flamed out entirely.

On Episode 534 of Hittin’ Season, Justin Klugh of Baseball Prospectus and I chatted about the fall of these prospects and whose demises were the most disappointing and distressing, as well as the latest on the CBA talks, a potential breakthrough in streaming options for in-market games, and who we think could be “breakout Phillies” in 2022.

Stream: https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP7718211291.mp3?updated=1644249785