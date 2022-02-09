Rise and Phight: 2/9/2021

You know, I wouldn’t mind one day where MLB was able to provide us with some good news. Instead, we’re deluged with a day of sad news from New York, shocking and sordid news from Los Angeles....and nothing from Philadelphia.

On to the links.

Matt Winkelman has begun his massive prospect rankings, the one many of us look forward to each year.

It’s 2012 week here at The Good Phight. Enjoy some of the stuff coming your way!

MLB news: