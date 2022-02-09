 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/9/2021

Why can’t MLB just give us some good news?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

You know, I wouldn’t mind one day where MLB was able to provide us with some good news. Instead, we’re deluged with a day of sad news from New York, shocking and sordid news from Los Angeles....and nothing from Philadelphia.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...