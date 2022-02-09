Rise and Phight: 2/9/2021

You know, I wouldn’t mind one day where MLB was able to provide us with some good news. Instead, we’re deluged with a day of sad news from New York, shocking and sordid news from Los Angeles....and nothing from Philadelphia.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Matt Winkelman has begun his massive prospect rankings, the one many of us look forward to each year.
- It’s 2012 week here at The Good Phight. Enjoy some of the stuff coming your way!
MLB news:
- It’s not a fun day of baseball news. Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges in his case, but now it’s up to MLB whether he’ll receive any additional punishment from the league.
- The Tyler Skaggs trial will begin and it will begin with a big news drop: Matt Harvey will be called as a “possible drug source”.
- Gerald Williams passed away after losing a fight against cancer. He was 55. He was a Yankee through and through, but I’ll always remember him fighting Pedro Martinez in Tampa Bay.
- This interview with Whit Merrifield ($) at The Athletic is good insight about why the players are so frustrated with the owners.
