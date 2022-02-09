The Dirty Inning #94: No-Longer-Red Robin

Robin Roberts pitched 14 years for the Phillies, and immediately afterward, a couple of weeks for the Yankees. The Phillies found it in their hearts to retire his number despite the fact that he wasn’t yet in the Hall of Fame—or even retired from the game.

On the latest edition of “The Dirty Inning,” hosts Justin Klugh and Trevor Strunk take a look back at the day in Clearwater when Roberts pitched against the Phillies for the very first time.

Stream: https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP7117064352.mp3?updated=1644381599