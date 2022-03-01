Rise and Phight: 3/1/2022

If you’re looking for news about the lockout and CBA negotiations, as of right now as I type this, there isn’t an agreement. You’ll have to find it somewhere else because I am tired.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here is a conversation that Fangraphs had with Mick Abel that is absolutely fascinating where he discusses a lot of stuff, including his stuff.
- Chase Utley became an icon in Philadelphia during his time here. Here is the story on how that happened ($).
MLB news:
- Derek Jeter stepped down as Marlins CEO, ending his relationship with the team. His statement makes clear the ownerships’ lack of desire to win.
- The Yankees are bringing back an old friend as the assistant hitting coach by hiring Hensley Muelens.
- If you listen to Bob Nightengale, Clayton Kershaw is either going to join the Rangers or retire. Which means the Dodgers legend will close out his career in Los Angeles.
