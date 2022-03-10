Rise and Phight: 3/10/2022

More depressing news yesterday, but it seems a bit funny that there isn’t much doom and gloom like there was the last time games were canceled. There seems to be much more of a feeling that this thing will get done; it’s just a matter of when now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Alec Bohm has been a hot topic around here for a while, but here’s another outside perspective on his inability to hit for power.
- More MiLB signings! Huzzah!
MLB news:
- In other baseball news, the Rockies fired their head of the analytics department. This is noteworthy because they hired him six months ago.
- Hmm, another ability for MLB to collect revenue? I thought they were so poor and couldn’t afford things...
- The thorniest issue in the negotiations at this point seems to be the international draft. David Ortiz has voiced his opinion on why MLB needs to get it right.
