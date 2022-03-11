Rise and Phight: 3/11/2022

Yes, it’s still real.
As you wake up this morning and read these links, it might not feel real yet. It might feel as though the CBA negotiations are ongoing, that Rob Manfred is still walking in a parking lot in Florida.
Nope. There will be a 162 game season in 2022. Will it look a little bit different? Of course it will. The Phillies will have a DH, for goodness sakes. But it’s still baseball.
And it’s back.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Matt Gelb has a mailbag up and it has some interesting questions and answers, including one about J.T. Realmuto shifting to the DH role ($).
- Here are five moves that the team should make now that the lockout is over. Bonus: another way that the Phillies could change their roster ($).
- The CBT threshold went up and here is a look at how it could affect how the Phillies put the finishing touches on their roster ($).
MLB news:
- The CBA has a lot in it. Here is the best look at how the document has changed the game for the forseeable future.
- The playoffs are (mercifully) only going to be expanded to 12 teams. Here is how they will look.
- Reporters are headed back into the clubhouse, which is good thing for those of us that like to cover the team.
