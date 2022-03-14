Rise and Phight: 3/14/2022

Well that was a bit of a disappointment, wasn’t it?

We had led ourselves to believe that the free agency period following the lockout was going to resemble the NFL-style free agency, a mad dash to snap up all the players worth grabbing. Stars signing monster deals right out of the gate and such. Instead, we had a few moves here and there, but nothing really earth-shattering. It was all kind of....meh. We’ll see how the next few days go, but it was kind of a fizzle to begin with.

On to the links.

MLB news: