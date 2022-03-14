Rise and Phight: 3/14/2022

Well that was a bit of a disappointment, wasn’t it?
We had led ourselves to believe that the free agency period following the lockout was going to resemble the NFL-style free agency, a mad dash to snap up all the players worth grabbing. Stars signing monster deals right out of the gate and such. Instead, we had a few moves here and there, but nothing really earth-shattering. It was all kind of....meh. We’ll see how the next few days go, but it was kind of a fizzle to begin with.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zack Wheeler was dealing with some shoulder soreness this offseason, but he seems to be much better.
- This spring training begins with a very incomplete team ($). There are still moves to be made of course.
- The team did sign a reliever, but is it enough to make that part of the team complete?
- Didi Gregorius is going to fight for his job this spring training ($).
MLB news:
- There was a slew of trades made. The Rangers got a new catcher, but had to give up their starting third baseman.
- The Twins grabbed their probable Opening Day starter in Sonny Gray, but it did cost them their #1 draft pick from 2021.
- Late last night, the Twins did it again, sending out Josh Donaldson and others for Gary Sanchez.
- The Mets made a pretty solid move in picking up Chris Bassitt from the Athletics.
- Some notable free agents signings: Yusei Kikuchi to Toronto, Clayton Kershaw returned to Los Angeles.
- Unvaccinated players around MLB cannot play in Canada, which is kind of a big deal since MLB has a team in Canada.
- It’s possible that we have seen the end of Mike Trout, Angels center fielder.
