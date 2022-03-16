Rise and Phight: 3/15/2022

There is always going to be a time where a lull hits an offseason and makes us impatient for news. That lull might coincide with the activity of other teams and it makes us unhappy with what our current team is doing. The Phillies are in that “lull” right now as we all await the next shoe to drop in their offseason plan.
All offseason we’ve heard and written about how the team needs a big bat in the middle (or at the top) of the lineup. There are several options out there - Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, et al - and they remain out there, but the fans want them here now. Maybe the Phillies should consider making one of these moves? Just a suggestion.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While a platoon situation seems likely, Matt Vierling is here to win an everyday job at whatever outfield position he can.
- In the short term, the rotation is pretty good. But if we look in the long term as well, how does the pitching look?
- The DH is here for good and J.T. Realmuto is alright with using it in order to keep fresh during the whole season.
- Adding minor league deal relievers was all the rage yesterday and the Phillies were no exception.
MLB news:
- Andrew McCutchen is headed to have some fun with Bob Uecker and friends in Milwaukee. Fare well, old friend.
- So the Braves continued working their payroll sorcery, extending (cheaply) Matt Olson, then swiping Colin McHugh from the free agent ranks.
- In pretty significant news, those players on the Yankees and Mets are, as of now, not able to play any games in New York or Toronto.
- MLB is going to continue experimenting with new rules in 2022, these ones a little more confusing.
Loading comments...