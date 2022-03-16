Rise and Phight: 3/15/2022

There is always going to be a time where a lull hits an offseason and makes us impatient for news. That lull might coincide with the activity of other teams and it makes us unhappy with what our current team is doing. The Phillies are in that “lull” right now as we all await the next shoe to drop in their offseason plan.

All offseason we’ve heard and written about how the team needs a big bat in the middle (or at the top) of the lineup. There are several options out there - Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, et al - and they remain out there, but the fans want them here now. Maybe the Phillies should consider making one of these moves? Just a suggestion.

