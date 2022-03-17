Rise and Phight: 3/17/2022

What a rapturous day!
The countdown to offensive musical chairs began yesterday and for once, the Phillies weren’t left empty-handed when the music stopped. They zeroed in on their target from before the lockout and secured Kyle Schwarber yesterday. The move will make the Phillies better and while some are disappointed that it wasn’t Kris Bryant that came here....DID YOU SEE WHAT HE GOT IN COLORADO?!?!?!?!?!
Sheesh.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Any time you hear the words “potential Mets nightmare” used to describe someone on the Phillies, you just gotta love it.
- One of the big questions about Schwarber so far: where is he going to hit? (answer: leadoff).
- Former top prospect Adonis Medina was claimed off of waivers by the Pirates. He just couldn’t get over the prospect-hype hump.
- As the team rebuilds its bullpen, they’re going with stuff ($). And that’s not a bad plan.
- How the Schwarber signing came about had some repercussions to it ($).
MLB news:
- Seriously, did you see what Bryant got from Colorado? Personally, I applaud them for spending. Now, what they did with Arenado and Story is another issue...
- In another bit of news, this one a bit more shocking, Seiya Suzuki has go into America’s heartland and signed a five-year deal with the Cubs.
- Joc Pederson heads to the Bay Area, inking a one year, $6 million deal with the Giants.
- This would be a spicy, spicy move if it comes to fruition. In fact, I might switch my allegiance to Toronto if it does.
