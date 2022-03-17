 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking: Report: Phillies get Schwarber, prepare for 60 HR season

Rise and Phight: 3/17/2022

Not sure if you heard, but the Phillies did something

By Ethan Witte
/ new

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

What a rapturous day!

The countdown to offensive musical chairs began yesterday and for once, the Phillies weren’t left empty-handed when the music stopped. They zeroed in on their target from before the lockout and secured Kyle Schwarber yesterday. The move will make the Phillies better and while some are disappointed that it wasn’t Kris Bryant that came here....DID YOU SEE WHAT HE GOT IN COLORADO?!?!?!?!?!

Sheesh.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

